FRANKFURT Oct 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Bayer said its experimental riociguat pill could become the first treatment option for some patients suffering from a life-threatening form of high blood pressure in the lungs.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Berlin is pressing ahead with its plan to buy a stake in Airbus parent EADS from Daimler, after this month's collapse of a merger plan with BAE, and has asked parliament to free up funds for the purchase.

RWE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Germany's No.2 utility and state-run Dubai Electricity and Water Authority have established a joint venture in Dubai to offer consultancy services in the region.

SAP

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The business software maker raised its revenue outlook to reflect the acquisition of internet-based cloud computing company Ariba, completed earlier this month.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

ThyssenKrupp had a relatively stable fourth quarter, partly thanks to demand from auto sector customers, an analyst said, citing the German steelmaker's investor relations department.

Separately, AK Steel CEO James Wainscott said two Thyssen mills up for sale in Brazil and the United States could be of interest.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Q3 results due. The carmaker is expected to report its quarterly operating profit fell 18.7 percent to 2.35 billion euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The real estate company will ask shareholders to approve an increase of its share capital by 50 percent for acquisitions as it eyes the top spot among German residential property companies.

KRONES

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The bottling machine maker warned it would miss its 2012 earnings target after increasing provisions for a legal dispute in the United States.

PUMA

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The sports apparel maker said it was looking at more cost-cutting measures as it reported third-quarter results below expectations, hit by a slowdown in Europe and China as well as restructuring costs.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The real estate group and private equity investor Lone Star are likely to buy a portfolio of properties that the German government is selling, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The world's No.2 maker of polysilicon said its sales and core earnings would fall significantly this year, burdened by the solar industry's ongoing crisis.

AIXTRON

Indicated 6.2 percent lower

The chip equipment maker warned it would post a bigger than expected 2012 operating loss after a sluggish recovery of demand forced it to write down the value of its inventory.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The biotech company cut its 2012 revenue outlook because two new products will be launched on the market later than expected.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.

IPO

German lighting designer Hess has set the price for its initial public offering at 15.50 euros per share, at the lower end of an indicative range of 15.50-18.50 euros. The company's shares are due to list on Oct. 25.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October Markit Flash PMIs due at 0728 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 48.0 vs 47.4, Services PMI at 50.0 vs 49.7.

Also, German October Ifo index due 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 101.5 vs 101.4, current conditions seen at 109.8 vs 110.3, expectations seen at 93.7 vs 93.2.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES