FRANKFURT Oct 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Adidas may be able to sell its Adizero Primeknit running shoe in Germany from next month after a court ruled a temporary injunction brought by rival Nike cannot be sustained.

BASF

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Libyan oil and demand for pesticides will help BASF achieve its target of higher operating profit this year, offsetting a downturn at its main industrial chemicals and plastics business.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The carmaker warned that it would miss its earnings forecast this year by about 1 billion euros and would not improve profit margins next year as expected, blaming "significantly more difficult market conditions."

RWE

Indicated unchanged

The chief executive of Germany's second-biggest utility signalled on Wednesday that it may take longer to sell up to 7 billion euros in assets which it currently plans to dispose of by the end of next year.

Separately, RWE Transgas, the Czech unit of Germany's RWE, has won a dispute with Russia's Gazprom over long-term gas contracts, a spokesman for the country's dominant gas importer said on Wednesday.

GILDEMEISTER

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The maker of cutting machine tools affirmed its outlook for 2012 net profit of more than 70 million euros and said it aimed to raise its dividend for the year after its profit almost tripled to 49.8 million in the first nine months of the year.

SGL GROUP

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

The carbon specialist said it is taking a writedown related to delays in the delivery of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, hitting its quarterly earnings.

KONTRON

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The computer manufacturer warned that it saw continued earnings pressure after posting an operating loss for the third quarter and announced a restructuring programme.

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The leasing company confirmed its outlook for 2012 net profit of 41-44 million euros after reporting an 8 percent gain in profit for the first nine months to 30.2 million.

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 3.7 percent lower

The DIY store operator reported a 10 percent drop in third-quarter sales, as uncertainty over its future in the quarter kept suppliers and shoppers away. Now funding has been secured, it is confident of achieving a turnaround, the new CEO said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct at Thursday's close.

IPO

Shares in lighting designer Hess are due to start trading. They were priced at 15.50 euros on Tuesday, at the lower end of the indicative price range for the initial public offering.

BOSCH

British appliance maker Dyson said on Wednesday it had launched legal proceedings against Bosch in the UK, accusing the German manufacturer of illegally acquiring its technology.

