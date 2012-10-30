FRANKFURT Oct 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2 percent higher

Germany's biggest lender reported third-quarter pretax profit rose to 1.1 billion euros ($1.42 billion), as sales and trading at the investment bank jumped by 67 percent on the year.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse abandoned its 2012 revenue and profit targets as lower market volatility caused a slump in third-quarter trading. The company now expects full-year 2012 net revenue of around 1.95 billion euros, well below the initial target range of between 2.15 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros. For 2013 the company said it was "well positioned" to generate higher net revenue than in 2012.

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany's largest drugmaker on Tuesday posted a 2.2 percent gain in quarterly underlying core earnings as more prescriptions of its drugs offset a weaker plastics business.

Separately it agreed with Schiff Nutrition International to take over the U.S. vitamins and nutritional supplements maker for $1.2 billion.

Additionally, Bayer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to the new drug application for the multi-kinase inhibitor Stivarga.

Bayer on Monday also said it had appointed Liam Condon as Chief Executive of Bayer CropScience effective December 1, 2012.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The German insurer posted preliminary operating profit of 2.5 billion euros in the third quarter on the back of what it said was better-than-expected performance in all business segments, especially asset management.

E.ON, RWE

E.ON indicated 0.4 percent higher

RWE indicated 0.2 percent higher

Hitachi Ltd, Japan's largest industrial electronics maker, is paying 696 million pounds ($1.12 billion) for British nuclear project Horizon, one of the sellers said.

Horizon is jointly owned by E.ON and RWE.

MAN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The German truckmaker and VW unit said on Tuesday that third-quarter operating profit fell to 185 million euros from 321 million euros a year earlier as the economic slowdown in Europe eroded commercial-vehicle sales.

METRO

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The German retailer reported a worse-than-expected 35 percent plunge in third-quarter profit, feeling the full force of a downturn in spending brought on by the euro zone debt crisis.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Indication not available

Telefonica Deutschland on Monday said a 23 percent stake in the German unit of Telefonica SA had been placed with investors at 5.60 euros a share, with a total volume of 1.45 billion euros. The first day of trading is expected to be Oct. 30.

HUGO BOSS

Indication not available

German fashion house Hugo Boss said sales were flat in the third quarter, hit by a weaker consumer spending enviroment and a shift in when it delivers new collections of clothes to its wholesale partners.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Germany's second-largest software maker behind SAP published full third-quarter earnings after previously announcing better-than expected preliminary figures earlier this month.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

U.S. stock index futures fell in a shortened session on Monday and cash equity trading was canceled as powerful Hurricane Sandy bore down on the U.S. East Coast, closing equity trading for Tuesday.

Nikkei closed down 1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Oct. unemployment. Due 0855 GMT. Seasonally adjusted figure seen rising to 10k, jobless rate seen at 6.9 pct, from 6.8 pct last month.

