FRANKFURT Nov 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The maker of Nivea skin care products, increased its revenue outlook for 2012 on Friday as it reported third-quarter financial results.

BMW, DAIMLER

BMW indicated 0.4 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher

Mercedes-Benz USA sales rose 5.9 percent in October to 23,978 cars.

BMW U.S. sales rose 18.5 percent to 32,339 cars in October.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Four banks, including Deutsche Bank, will need to hold the most extra capital of 28 banks considered so large and complex they need an extra buffer to absorb potential losses, global regulators said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The telecommunications company is considering slashing its dividend by up to a third from 2013 onward, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing supervisory board sources.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday it and its component unit, LG Innotek Co Ltd, had agreed with Siemens' light bulb unit Osram, to settle all LED patent suits.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

ThyssenKrupp's Brazilian steel mill has been fined 10.5 million reais ($5.17 million) for air pollution violations, Rio de Janeiro-state's environment secretary said on Thursday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Volkswagen manager and former Continental chief Karl-Thomas Neumann is set to become chief executive at General Motor's Opel, Financial Times Deutschland reported.

SOLARWORLD, SMA SOLAR

Solarworld indicated 0.4 percent higher

SMA Solar indicated 0.8 percent higher

Robert Bosch will decide by the end of the year on the future of its solar activities, a spokesman said, commenting on a story in the Stuttgarter Zeitung.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1.2 pct at Friday's close.

IPO

Ista, a German company that specialises in collecting and billing energy data, sees itself as ready to float on the stock exchange, Chief Executive Walter Schmidt told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Friday.

He added, however, that there were currently no plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen unchanged at 45.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 2.0308 Brazilian reals) ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)