UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Nov 6 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
BMW
Q3 results. BMW is expected to report its third-quarter operating margin in its core Automobiles division narrowed to 9.9 percent from nearly 11.9 percent in the same period a year earl. Poll:
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen aims to raise at least 2 billion euros ($2.56 billion) in fresh capital to strengthen its balance sheet by issuing debt that must be converted into non-voting equity in 2015, the company said on Monday.
LANXESS
Q3 results due. The German rubber chemicals specialist is expected to report its third-quarter EBITDA fell 17.7 percent to 256 million euros. Poll:
SALZGITTER
Germany's second-biggest steelmaker cut its full-year outlook and said it would post a pretax loss in the third quarter because of an inability to force through price increases in the current economic environment.
HANNOVER RE
Q3 results. Hannover Re is expected to report its third-quarter net profit rose 31 percent to 213 million euros. Poll:
FRAPORT
Q3 results. The operator of Frankfurt airport, is expected to report its third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.6 percent to 307 million euros. Poll:
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
The telecom operator will report third-quarter results, a week after is listing on the German market, which yielded 1.45 billion euros for its indebted parent Telefonica.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct at 0546 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
October Services PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen stable at 49.3.
September Industrial orders due at 1100 GMT. Seen down 0.5 pct m/m compared to a 1.3 percent drop in August.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7823 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources