FRANKFURT Nov 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.1 pct lower

The world's second-largest sports apparel group lowered its sales forecast for 2012 due to weaker than expected business at its Reebok and Rockport brands as it reported in line third-quarter profits.

Related news

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.6 pct lower

Germany's second-biggest lender missed analyst expectations for third-quarter profit and said it expected a weak end to the year, a sign its earnings power is still to fully benefit from a multi-year revamp.

Commerzbank outlined its financial goals until 2016 late Wednesday, saying it would spend more than 2 billion euros on its core business with about half of the investment earmarked for its retail business through to 2016.

Related news

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

Europe's biggest express delivery and mail company posted a 6.5 percent fall in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the third quarter, missing consensus.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.3 pct higher

Deutsche Telekom stuck to its 2012 profit and dividend outlook as its third-quarter core result was ahead of expectations, fuelled by its German activities.

Related news

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 1.0 pct higher

The cement maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations on residential construction in North America and demand from Asia. Operating income rose 15 percent to 649 million euros.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.9 pct higher

Siemens aims to save 6 billion euros by 2014, more than expected, as the engineering conglomerate fights to stay competitive in a weak global economy.

Related news

BAYWA

Q3 results due.

Related news

FIELMANN

Indicated 1.1 pct lower

The optician and glasses retailer said it expected growth from hearing aids, contact lenses and prescription sunglasses as it reported a 5 percent increase in sales for the third quarter.

Related news

PROSIEBENSAT1

Indicated unchanged

The broadcaster confirmed its full-year outlook after its digital and on-demand offerings helped it post better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of 167.3 million euros.

Related news

RATIONAL

Indicated 1.0 pct higher

The kitchen equipment maker said quarterly EBIT rose to 36.2 million euros, more than the 31.7 million expected by analysts. Poll:

Related news

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

A company source told Reuters that Rhoen is looking into changing its bylaws to remove a major hurdle to any takeover by a rival after a bid by Fresenius failed earlier this year.

Related news

SGL GROUP

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

The carbon specialist swung to a third-quarter net loss of 22.8 million euros, worse than the 13.7 million loss expected by analysts. It said it expected 2012 earnings before interest and tax of 160 million euros, adjusted for a write-down announced in October.

Related news

STADA

Indicated 0.6 pct lower

Germany's largest independent generic drugmaker confirmed its outlook for earnings growth this year as it expands in eastern Europe.

Related news

TAG IMMOBILIEN

No indication available

Q3 results due. The real estate company is expected to report its quarterly net loss narrowed to 12.3 million euros from 76.8 million a year earlier. Poll:

Related news

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 2.0 pct higher

Germany's top solar company confirmed its could not rule out a loss next year due to fierce competition in the solar industry after posting third-quarter operating earnings that slightly beat analysts' expectations.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.4 pct, S&P 500 -2.4 pct, Nasdaq -2.5 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -1.5 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German imports fell in September but exports slid even more, narrowing the trade surplus, data showed on Thursday, underscoring the impact the euro zone crisis is having on the currency bloc's largest economy.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Christiaan Hetzner and Michael Shields)