UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Nov 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Europe's largest insurer confirmed its 2012 target for operating profit to exceed 9 billion euros ($11.5 billion), including initial estimates of claims from superstorm Sandy in the United States.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Germany's largest bank, which regulators have put on a list of the world's four banks that potentially pose the greatest systemic risk, will never need to be bailed out, its co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen said at a conference in Hamburg late on Thursday.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
The auto parts maker and defence contractor cut its full-year sales and earnings outlook as business prospects for both its divisions declined.
KRONES
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German maker of packaging and bottling machines, will pay $125 million to settle a U.S. criminal probe and related civil litigation over its role in a $685 million fraud at Le-Nature's Inc, a bottled water company that went bankrupt in 2006.
IVG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
Germany's largest provider of commercial real estate said third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 33.1 million euros, in line with the 33.5 million consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
ENBW
Indication not available
Germany's third-biggest utility is scheduled to present nine-month results.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer price inflation for October was confirmed unchanged month-on-month and at a rate of 2.0 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting By Andreas Cremer, Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources