FRANKFURT Nov 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Blackstone Group has cut its stake in Deutsche Telekom by about a third in a move likely to have notched up a loss for the U.S. private equity group.

Related news

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany's leading utility and its employees have agreed on the outlines of a cost cutting programme, chief human resources officer Regine Stachelhaus told daily Handelsblatt.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Chairman Ferdinand Piech told Bild am Sonntag that he may stay at the helm of the carmaker for at least another 5-7 years.

Related news

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Prosecutors last month raided offices of the German industrial service provider, the company said on Saturday. Austrian daily Die Presse said allegations among other relate to the handling of a 495 million euro ($629.10 million) highway construction project in Hungary.

Related news

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The group raised its outlook on Monday and now expects fund from operations (FFO) of at least 65 million euros in 2012.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.03 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October Wholesale Prices -0.6 pct m/m, +4.6 pct y/y.

TENNET

The German network agency said on Friday it had not certified network operator TenneT, saying the group had not provided the necessary evidence about the financing needed to fulfil its legal obligation in the area of network operation and expansion.

Related news

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7868 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz)