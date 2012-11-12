UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Blackstone Group has cut its stake in Deutsche Telekom by about a third in a move likely to have notched up a loss for the U.S. private equity group.
Related news
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Germany's leading utility and its employees have agreed on the outlines of a cost cutting programme, chief human resources officer Regine Stachelhaus told daily Handelsblatt.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Chairman Ferdinand Piech told Bild am Sonntag that he may stay at the helm of the carmaker for at least another 5-7 years.
Related news
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Prosecutors last month raided offices of the German industrial service provider, the company said on Saturday. Austrian daily Die Presse said allegations among other relate to the handling of a 495 million euro ($629.10 million) highway construction project in Hungary.
Related news
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The group raised its outlook on Monday and now expects fund from operations (FFO) of at least 65 million euros in 2012.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.03 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October Wholesale Prices -0.6 pct m/m, +4.6 pct y/y.
TENNET
The German network agency said on Friday it had not certified network operator TenneT, saying the group had not provided the necessary evidence about the financing needed to fulfil its legal obligation in the area of network operation and expansion.
Related news
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7868 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources