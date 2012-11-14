UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Nov 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
INFINEON
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The microchip maker reported a Q4 segment result of 116 million euros ($147 million), in line with forecasts, but said it would cut investment in its current fiscal year more than planned on a gloomy outlook.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Lufthansa said it was selling around 16 million shares in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus IT Holdings, equivalent to 3.61 percent of Amadeus share capital.
RWE
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Germany's second-largest utility raised its outlook for 2012 core earnings, helped by cost cuts and a recent string of disposals as part of its 7 billion euros asset sale programme.
BILFINGER SE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The building and industrial services provider reported third-quarter EBITA of 105 million euros, beating expectations for 99 mln eur.
CELESIO
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Europe's largest drugs distributor swung to an unexpected third-quarter net loss of 6.6 million euros on impairment charges taken at units it is selling.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
No indication available
The shopping centre investor confirmed its forecasts for 2012 after issuing nine-month results on Tuesday and said a slight increase in the dividend -- from 1.10 euros per share previously -- is likely for the 2012 financial year.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The reinsurer returned to the subordinated-bond market on Tuesday after a two-year absence to lock in long term funding in a low yield environment. It placed a new 500 million euro, 30 year subordinated bond, mainly with institutional investors in Europe. The bond carries a 5 percent coupon until 2023.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 5.2 percent higher
The pay TV firm swung to an operating profit as it added 80,000 new subscribers in the third quarter, helped by a busy sports summer which included the Olympic Games and Euro 2012 soccer finals.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The steelmaker posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday as a downturn in the euro zone caught up with the manufacturing sector in Europe's biggest economy. Poll:
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 7.6 percent lower
The solar company said it swung to an operating loss of 189.6 million euros in the first nine months and said 2012 revenues will be far below those seen in 2011.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Germany's No.2 airline will cut about one in 10 jobs as part of its new savings programme, German television station n-tv reported late on Tuesday, citing no sources.
ENBW
No indication available
The utility is putting on hold a 1.5 billion euro investment in an offshore wind park due to a lack of sufficient grid connections, a German paper reported on Wednesday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.5 pct, S&P 500 down 0.4 pct, Nasdaq down 0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei up 0.04 pct at Wednesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Victoria Bryan)
