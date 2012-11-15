FRANKFURT Nov 15 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
MERCK KGAA
Q3 results due. The German drugmaker is expected to report
its third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13.3 percent to 740
million euros. Poll:
AIR BERLIN
The German carrier posted a 4.5 percent increase in
third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and stuck to its
plans to be sustainably in the black starting in 2013.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq
-1.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.7 pct at 0551 GMT.
ECONOMIC DATA
German Q3 flash GDP figures due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct
q/q, down from 0.3 pct, +0.8 pct y/y, up from 0.5 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Maria Sheahan)