UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Adidas' sales in Russia will already reach more than 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) this year, a year earlier than planned, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said in an interview with Sunday paper Welt am Sonntag.
BMW
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The German carmaker will set up 12 extra shifts in its plant in Munich in the first-half of next year in order to cope with the high demand for its BMW 3-Series, its works council head told WirtschaftsWoche.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated unchanged
The telecommunications company expects to reap "several billions of euros" in synergies from the merger of its T-Mobile USA unit with MetroPCS Communications, Telekom Chairman Ulrich Lehner told WirtschaftsWoche.
METRO AG
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The retailer is in talks with several parties interested in buying the east European arm of its Real supermarkets chain, with French rival Auchan as frontrunner, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Sunday.
SAP
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
SAP still aims to make its cloud-computing business profitable by 2015 at the latest, finance director Werner Brandt told Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Germany's biggest steelmaker plans to launch a 2 billion euro ($2.59 billion) cost cutting programme over the next three years, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Saturday, citing company sources.
German state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn could go to court to demand around 500 million euros of compensation from members of a price-fixing rail track cartel including ThyssenKrupp, Spiegel magazine said. ThyssenKrupp declined comment.
AURUBIS
Indicated unchanged
The copper company plans to reduce its dependence on Europe and will focus on expanding its business in emerging markets, Chief Executive Peter Willbrandt told Handelsblatt.
BAYWA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Europe's biggest agricultural trading company expects grain prices for next year will continue to rise, Chief Executive Klaus Josef Lutz told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated unchanged
The business software maker has the financial flexibility to make any acquisition worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion), Euro am Sonntag said on Saturday, citing finance director Arnd Zinnhardt.
TUI AG
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Christian Clemens, head of TUI Deutschland GmbH, aims to improve the company's return on sales to 3-3.5 percent in three years from the current 2.5 percent, he said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Sunday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German GfK consumer sentiment for December forecast at 6.2. Due 1200 GMT.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach and Ludwig Burger)
