UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated down 0.2 percent
The drugmaker has filed a suit in the United States against Indian generic drug maker Lupin to prevent it from selling a version of Bayer's birth-control pill Natazia there.
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated down 0.1 percent
Prosecutors are probing former employees of the German steel group over alleged fraud in Eastern Europe, the company said on Friday.
Related news
PORSCHE
Indicated down 0.5 percent
A lawyer for the carmaker urged a New York state appeals court to overturn a lower court decision allowing 26 hedge funds to sue the German automaker in the state.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 up 0.4 pct, Nasdaq up 0.7 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei up 0.5 pct at Friday's close.
EURO ZONE
Germany's parliament is set to approve a fresh bailout for Greece on Friday in a vote seen as a test of Chancellor Angela Merkel's authority over her centre-right coalition less than a year before federal elections.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October retail sales. -2.8 pct m/m, -0.8 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources