FRANKFURT Dec 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom late Thursday said it will cut dividends for the next two years by almost a third, as investments at home and in the United States, where it has been losing market share, eat away cash.

Its T-Mobile USA unit also announced a deal to sell the iPhone in 2013 and ditch phone subsidies.

BMW

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

BMW of North America will recall 29,800 X5 utility vehicles with diesel engines to replace an engine part that could break and cause a loss of power steering, federal safety officials said Thursday.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The cable company said on Thursday Germany's cartel office has expressed concerns about its planned acquisition of rival Tele Columbus.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.5 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei down 0.2 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial output for October due at 1100 GMT, seen down 0.5 percent m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

