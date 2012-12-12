FRANKFURT Dec 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated unchanged

Deutsche Bank is cutting members of its North American power and gas team as part of staff reductions the bank announced in July, two sources said on Tuesday.

Separately, the risk committee on the supervisory board probing derivative valuations sees no cause for launching a new investigation, Handelsblatt said, citing financial circles.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom said it was prepared to strike a compromise with its rivals regarding a controversial plan to expand the broadband network.

FRAPORT

Indicated unchanged

Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport fell 2.7 percent, reflecting the tough economic conditions in many European countries, the airport operator said. Freight rose 2.1 percent, the first increase this year.

EADS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The U.S. unit of Europe's EADS on Tuesday joined several other big companies in saying it would skip the U.S. Air Force's competition to buy 112 new combat rescue helicopters.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones + 0.6 pct, S&P 500 + 0.65 pct, Nasdaq +1.18 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final CPI down 0.1 pct m/m, up 1.9 pct y/y. Final HICP down 0.2 pct m/m, up 1.9 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Edward Taylor and Andreas Cremer.)