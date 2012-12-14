UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Dec 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0729 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent lower
Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen led a 10 percent decline in European car sales, the market's first double-digit contraction in more than two years, as economic gloom spread north and east in November.
Separately, Daimler's carmaker's Mercedes-Benz unit will not be the top-selling luxury nameplate this year, although the brand still expects to report record U.S. sales surpassing 270,000, Steve Cannon, head of the brand's U.S. operations, said on Thursday.
Also, Volkswagen will start selling its first plug-in hybrid models next year, with versions of the Porsche Panamera coupe and the 918 Spyder sports car, VW's electric car chief Rudolf Krebs told Reuters.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Four of the five Deutsche Bank employees arrested for money laundering or obstruction of justice related to a carbon trading scheme remain in custody, the Frankfurt prosecutor said on Thursday.
Co-CEO Juergen Fitschen rejected the allegations against him and said he saw no reason to step down, in an interview published with Bild on Friday.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The healthcare group will exit its loss-making biotech business in order to focus on its other businesses, which it said offer better growth opportunities.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
State-owned Mexican oil company Pemex sued Siemens and a South Korean company for $1.5 billion on Thursday over a bribery scheme that has dogged the German conglomerate for years.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Berthold Beitz, the chief of the steelmaker's biggest shareholder, poured cold water on speculation Chairman Gerhard Cromme may be forced to step down, according to a German newspaper.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse said the free float of Xing has fallen to 39.5 percent from 68.7 percent due to a takeover by Burda Digital. The stock exchange operator said the change would become effective on Dec. 18.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.05 pct at Friday's close.
BAYERNLB
The fight between Austria and Bavaria over cleaning up the mess at ailing Hypo Alpe Adria escalated on Thursday when the nationalised Austrian lender halted repayment of funds to former German owner BayernLB.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Dec Flash Purchasing Managers' Index due 0828 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 47.2 vs previous month 46.8, services PMI seen at 50.0 vs 49.7.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)
