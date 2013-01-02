UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Jan 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Daimler CEO Zetsche hopes to return the automaker to the top spot in the premium car market ahead of Audi and BMW by 2020, he said in an interview with Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
Consolidation of European banks is not yet at an end and Germany's financial sector will have to change, Deutsche Bank's co-CEO Juergen Fitschen said in an interview with Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The engineering group's CEO told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that he expects 2013 to be tough for the industry but that there could be some positive developments.
BAYER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The drugmaker's clot prevention drug Xarelto will face more competition after U.S. health regulators approved Eliquis, developed by Bristol Myers-Squibb and Pfizer, for treatment in patients with atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeats.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Spanish utility Iberdrola is selling its French wind park unit to a consortium including General Electric and Munich Re for about 400 million euros ($529 million). GE will own 40 percent of the unit and Munich Re another 40 percent. The renewable unit of France's EDF will own the remaining 20 percent.
METRO
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The CEO of the group's department store chain Kaufhof told newspaper Welt am Sonntag that Christmas trading had been satisfactory, although bargain-hunting shoppers had waited until late to spend on presents, reflecting a trend across Europe.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +2.0 pct at Monday's close. Closed on Tuesday due to the New Year's Day holiday.
Nikkei +0.7 pct on Dec. 28. Japanese market trading will resume on Jan. 4
OPEL
The European unit of General Motors is planning to cut production by more than 10 percent in 2013 in light of the weak European car market, Spiegel reported on Sunday.
SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH
Several financial investors, including Apollo and Triton, are considering making bids for specialty steel maker Schmolz + Bickenbach.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Dec preliminary Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) due on Wednesday, seen up 0.8 pct m/m, up 2.0 pct y/y.
December preliminary Consumer Price Index (CPI) seen up 0.7 pct m/m, up 1.9 pct y/y.
German Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 0853 GMT, seen at 46.3.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)
