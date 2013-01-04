FRANKFURT Jan 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated down 0.3 pct

Daimler indicated down 0.2 pct

Volkswagen indicated down 0.1 pct

BMW's U.S. December sales rose 34.8 percent to 43,855 vehicles. Mercedes-Benz USA's sales totalled 31,372 vehicles for the month, up 12 percent. U.S. sales for Volkswagen's VW, Audi and Porsche brands rose 31.5 percent.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

Munich Re said it acted as joint lead structuring agent in a $270 million catastrophe bond transaction for Zurich Insurance Group.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.16 pct, S&P 500 down 0.21 pct, Nasdaq down 0.38 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei up 2.82 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November retail sales +1.2 pct m/m, -0.9 pct y/y.

Separately, December Markit Services PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen unchanged at 52.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

