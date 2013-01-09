UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Jan 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The group's unit T-Mobile USA will start selling the Apple Inc iPhone in about three to four months and will enforce its plan to get rid of cellphone subsidies in a similar time frame.
Separately, Europe's top telecommunication companies, including Deutsche Telekom, are discussing the creation of a pan-European infrastructure network to unite the region's disjointed national markets, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Allianz Germany expects to pay a total of around 117 million euros ($153 million) to current and former life insurance policy holders after dropping its challenge to a German court ruling on the transparency of contract provisions, an Allianz spokesman said.
The ruling is expected to affect about 500,000 policies and cost around 200 euros per policy, he said.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz expects to sell a record number of vehicles this year in the United States, a crucial growth market now that demand for the brand in China has tailed off sharply.
VOLKSWAGEN, BMW
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher
BMW indicated 0.6 percent higher
Volkswagen and BMW are the favourites to add market share in the global auto industry over the next five years, according to a survey of top automotive executives released on Wednesday.
Separately, BMW is in talks regarding future production capacity in Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an interview with Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Software AG sold its SAP product-specific services in Canada and the USA to itelligence. The deal is set to close on January 16 and financial terms were not disclosed.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
The German airline, part-owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said passenger numbers fell 8.5 percent to 1.85 million in December as it cut capacity by 12.1 percent.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November industrial output due at 1100 GMT. Seen +1.0 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)
