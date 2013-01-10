FRANKFURT Jan 10 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MAN, VW

MAN indicated 6.8 pct higher

VW indicated 0.2 pct higher

Volkswagen moved to tighten its grip over MAN on Wednesday, saying it wished to take full control over the Munich-based truck maker. [I D:nL5E9C9CHU]

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 1.3 pct higher

Suedzucker said sales in the first nine months of its 2012/13 fiscal year rose to 6.046 billion euros ($7.9 billion), up 15.3 percent.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated unchanged

After Europe's tyre market saw a sales decline in 2012, Continental expects some improvement this year. "For 2013, I expect a small growth in the European market, in both car and truck tyres," Conti board member Nikolai Setzer told Handelsblatt newspaper.

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The U.S. FDA approved Bayer's Skyla intrauterine system for prevention of pregnancy for up to three years.

ADIDAS

Indicated unchanged

Adidas rival Nike won a trademark case against a smaller peer in the U.S. Supreme Court on Wed. The decision may help big-name firms which often take action against alleged imitators to protect their revenue streams and customer goodwill.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.46 pct, S&P 500 up 0.27 pct, Nasdaq up 0.45 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei closed up 0.7 pct on Thursday.

