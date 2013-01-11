FRANKFURT Jan 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW, VW, DAIMLER

BMW indicated 0.6 percent lower

VW indicated 0.3 perent lower

Daimler indicated 1.3 percent higher

Vehicle sales in China are expected to rise 7 percent in 2013, a senior official with the country's official industry group said on Friday.

SAP

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The software company said late on Thursday that its Business Suite software would be available on its Hana tool, which could pose a threat to rival Oracle.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated unchanged

Deutsche Telekom issued a 1.25 billion euro ($1.65 billion) bond as part of dual tranche deal, which was priced with a yield of 2.253 percent. The 750 million euro tranche had a yield of 3.36 percent, its lead managers said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

Co-chiefs Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen will be questioned by German regulator BaFin, which is probing Deutsche Bank over possible manipulation of interbank lending rates, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

Europe's biggest independent steel and metals trader said it has appointed Karsten Lork as management board member with responsibility for Europe and Asia.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The German builder, controlled by Spain's ACS, has a "rough path" ahead in a push to increase earnings, its new chief executive said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1.4 pct at Friday's close.

