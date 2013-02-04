UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Feb 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom, owners of EE, Britain's biggest mobile network, are close to appointing banks to advise on a flotation, The Sunday Times reported, citing industry and banking sources.
E.ON
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Trade union Verdi said workers at Germany's top energy group have postponed a strike planned from Monday Feb. 4, after a meeting with management late on Friday.
RWE
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
RWE expects an out-of-court settlement with Russia's Gazprom in a dispute over gas price contracts, in the first half of this year, its financial chief told German newspaper Boersen Zeitung.
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Daimler's supervisory board will extend the contract of Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche later this month by five years until the end of 2018, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
BMW in the United States reported sales rose 2.3 percent to 20,195 vehicles in January, compared with the year-earlier month.
VOLSKWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
VW has approved plans by its ultra-lux division Bentley to build a 600-horsepower SUV, Handelsblatt reported.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The reinsurer said it had increased its overall premium volume when renewing contracts with its insurance company customers at the start of the year, amid intense competition.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
ProSieben's private equity owners KKR and Permira have appointed JP Morgan to advise on an exit of their stake in the German broadcaster this year, the Financial Times reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.
EADS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher in Frankfurt
EADS' nominations committee has shortlisted former European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet and Michel Pebereau, former chairman of French lender BNP Paribas, to head its board, French daily Le Figaro reported on its website on Sunday without citing sources.
FRAPORT
Indicated unchanged
The airport operator expects revenue and operating profit to increase this year, its chief executive told German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.
SARTORIUS
Indicated unchanged
The provider of laboratory and process equipment plans to pay shareholders a higher 2012 dividend, its chief executive told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, which has a 29.21-percent stake in Air Berlin, on Monday said net profit tripled in 2012 on the back of higher revenues from passenger growth.
ENBW, MVV
EnBW indication not available
MVV indicated 0.8 percent lower
German utility EnBW is planning to sell its 15.1-percent stake in peer MVV, which is worth 250 million euros ($342 million), German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing no sources.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct at Monday's close.
