UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Feb 7 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
DAIMLER
Q4 results due. Fourth quarter operating profit is seen faling nearly 24 percent to 1.67 billion euros ($2.3 billion). Poll:
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Preliminary fourth quarter results due.
SIEMENS
The head of its solar division, which the group is selling, has left the company. Theodor Scheidegger left on Feb 1, a spokesman said late Wednesday.
AIR BERLIN
January traffic statistics due.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Q3 results due. The printing machines maker is seen swinging to a net profit of 7.98 mln eur. Poll:
HOCHTIEF
The group's new head Marcelino Fernandez Verdes is considering selling the service and project development units within the group's Solutions business, WAZ reported, citing company sources. The divisions in question have 6,200 employees.
WACKER CHEMIE
Q4 results due. EBITDA seen falling 3.6 pct to 107 mln eur. Poll:
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct at 0550 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
December industrial output due at 1100 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)
