FRANKFURT Feb 11 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Siemens has mandated banks for the disposal of its solar
unit and its traffic system operations, as well as its postal
automation and baggage handling businesses, sources told Reuters
on Friday.
BASF
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The German chemicals maker may want to explore natural gas
drilling, so-called fracking, in Europe and Latin America,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing
executive board member Harald Schwager.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Bidders competing for ThyssenKrupp's loss-making U.S. and
Brazilian steel mills are teaming up in an effort to make the
investment more digestible, people familiar with the transaction
said.
Germany's largest steelmaker aims to avoid outright
dismissals when implementing plans to cut over 2,000 jobs.
Instead it may transfer staff internally, move workers into
part-time employment or ask them to accept termination of work
contracts, a company spokesman said on Saturday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said he may stay at the
helm of Europe's biggest car maker beyond the term of his
current contract to launch the next Golf model, Der Spiegel
reported on Saturday.
METRO
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German retail group's Media-Saturn consumer electronics
chain aims to step up its online business to compete with the
likes of Amazon.com, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung
said.
BILFINGER BERGER
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Bilfinger reported a 17 percent rise in full year 2012
operating earnings, in line with market expectations.
Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation in 2012
were 466 million euros ($623.53 million), compared to 460
million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The German software company expects profit per share to
rebound over the medium-term and views acquisitions as "part of
our strategy," Welt am Sonntag reported, citing chief executive
Karl-Heinz Streibich.
SYMRISE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The German scents and flavours maker expects "significant
growth" in 2013 and has unbroken demand for its products,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing finance
chief Bernd Hirsch.
EnBW
No indication
The German utility holds a press conference on future
strategy.
CARS
Talks between Opel's management and employees planned
for Monday have been put off until the end of the week, the IG
Metall union said.
