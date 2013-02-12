FRANKFURT Feb 12 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

THYSSENKRUPP

The company is due to publish fiscal first-quarter results on Tuesday. The average of eight estimates in a Reuters poll showed the market expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 220 million euros ($294 million) excluding special items euros.

DAIMLER

The European Commission sees "no grounds" to give German vehicle makers more time to comply with EU law requiring a less polluting coolant to be used in vehicle air-conditioning, a letter seen by Reuters said, despite safety concerns cited by Daimler.

PORSCHE SE

German prosecutors have extended an ongoing probe into market manipulation to include several members of the holding's supervisory board.

SOFTWARE AG

Germany's second largest software maker will start buying back shares worth up to 180 million euros commencing Tuesday, the company said late on Monday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +2.3 pct at 0554 GMT.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7474 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz)