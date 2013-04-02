FRANKFURT, April 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

An internal investigation at Deutsche Bank has found that incomplete data related to a carbon tax fraud probe were handed over to prosecutors, German magazine Der Spiegel said on Friday.

Separately, banks including Deutsche Bank won a major victory on Friday when a U.S. judge dismissed a "substantial portion" of the claims in private lawsuits accusing them of rigging global benchmark interest rates.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Proxy advisor Glass Lewis on Friday became the second firm to tell MetroPCS Communications Inc shareholders to vote against its proposed merger with T-Mobile USA, adding pressure on Deutsche Telekom AG to offer a sweeter deal.

Subsequently, MetroPCS urged shareholders to support its proposed merger with T-Mobile USA.

Related news

E.ON, RWE

E.ON indicated 0.7 percent higher

RWE indicated 0.4 percent higher

French nuclear group Areva would be interested in taking a stake in uranium enrichment firm Urenco, part-owned by E.ON and RWE, Areva's CEO was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Separately, E.ON's finance chief said Germany's top utility aims to double the contribution to its net profit from markets outside Europe.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Lufthansa may face more strikes by workers after April 7, Focus magazine reported. It cited a spokesman for Verdi as saying the labour union had merely committed to not calling for strikes during the week before and the week after the Easter holidays.

Related news

MUNICH RE

Indicated unchanged

The company's unit Ergo may buy medium-sized insurers in southeast Asia to enter markets in countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Ergo management board member Jochen Messemer as saying in an interview published on Tuesday.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Brazil's Cia Siderurgica Nacional has yet to submit a binding offer for the acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's Brazilian plant, Investor Relations Director David Salama said in a conference call on Monday.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Volkswagen will boost its global headcount to 600,000 by 2018 from 550,000 as part of its aim to become the world's biggest carmaker, works council chief Bernd Osterloh told a German newspaper.

Related news

MAN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The truck maker expects to increase truck production in Brazil by 20 percent this year and boost sales by 10 percent, Antonio Roberto Cortes, the company's chief executive in Latin America, told journalists on Monday.

Related news

METRO

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Chief Executive Olaf Koch wants the retailer's Cash & Carry business to earn its costs of capital in three years, he told Rheinische Post on Saturday.

Related news

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

New chief executive Wolfgang Prock-Schauer warned that there would not be any "fast successes" in the airline's efforts to turn around its business and return to profit, according to an interview published by Handelsblatt on Tuesday.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.04 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March preliminary Consumer Price Index (CPI) due at 1200 GMT. Seen +0.4 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y. Preliminary Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) also due at 1200 GMT.

German March Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 0753 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Maria Sheahan and Christiaan Hetzner)