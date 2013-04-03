UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
BMW indicated unchanged
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower
VW indicated unchanged
German March car sales due after figures from France, Spain and Italy on Tuesday.
Separately on Tuesday, Volkswagen reported a 3.1 percent increase in U.S. sales to 37,704 vehicles, BMW said U.S. sales rose 11.2 pct to 33,149 cars.
Related news
GRENKELEASING
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company said the sum of newly acquired leasing assets, the factoring volume and business start-up financing in the first quarter increased by 14.9 percent to 275.6 million euros.
Related news
EADS
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The aerospace group announced a share buyback worth up to 3.75 billion euros ($4.81 billion) on Tuesday to dampen sales by a dismantled group of core shareholders, following a radical shake-up of its structure.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +2.7 pct at 0505 GMT.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources