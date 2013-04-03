FRANKFURT, April 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

BMW indicated unchanged

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower

VW indicated unchanged

German March car sales due after figures from France, Spain and Italy on Tuesday.

Separately on Tuesday, Volkswagen reported a 3.1 percent increase in U.S. sales to 37,704 vehicles, BMW said U.S. sales rose 11.2 pct to 33,149 cars.

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company said the sum of newly acquired leasing assets, the factoring volume and business start-up financing in the first quarter increased by 14.9 percent to 275.6 million euros.

EADS

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The aerospace group announced a share buyback worth up to 3.75 billion euros ($4.81 billion) on Tuesday to dampen sales by a dismantled group of core shareholders, following a radical shake-up of its structure.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +2.7 pct at 0505 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)