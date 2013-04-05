FRANKFURT, April 5 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom had no comment on whether it was
considering sweetening the terms of a proposed merger of
T-Mobile USA with MetroPCS, softening an earlier denial
of a Reuters report.
Two people familiar with Deutsche Telekom's thinking told
Reuters on Thursday the company was looking into improving the
terms of a proposed merger of its T-Mobile USA unit with
MetroPCS as a last resort to win over shareholders ahead of a
vote on the deal next week.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
A six-year pact binding Siemens and Nokia in
Nokia Siemens Networks expired on Thursday with
sources at the two parent companies saying there was no sale in
sight for at least the next few months.
EADS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower in Frankfurt
Main peer Boeing Co may carry out a certification
test flight of its grounded 787 Dreamliner with a revamped
battery system on Friday, a key step toward returning the
state-of-the-art aircraft to flight, a U.S. government official
said on Thursday.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said
passenger numbers fell 8 percent to 2.36 million in March.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.6 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
February industrial orders due 1000 GMT. Seen +1.2 pct.
