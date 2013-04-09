FRANKFURT, April 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company said its earnings outlook and financial planning remain unchanged, after it announced it would take a charge of almost 30 million euros in the second quarter.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The EU's insurance watchdog has initially rejected calls for it to cut capital charges on insurance companies' infrastructure and private equity investments, which politicians are pushing as a way to boost long-term growth.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The head of the bank's staff council, Uwe Tschaege, told Handelsblatt he would not rule out strikes in negotiations with management over planned job cuts.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The European Commission on Monday evening blocked plans by Germany to raise the fees operators such as Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone charge each other to connect fixed-line phone calls.

Separately, the federal network agency has given permission for Deutsche Telekom to expand its broadband network, under certain conditions, FAZ reported.

MUNICH RE, HANNOVER RE

Munich Re indicated 0.6 percent higher

Hannover Re indicated 0.4 percent higher

Europe's third-biggest insurer Generali has shortlisted two bidders for the sale of its U.S. life reinsurance unit. Munich Re and Hannover Re had been interested but the selected bidders are Scor and a U.S. rival, sources said on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech's wife looks set to join the supervisory board of luxury division Audi in another move by the controlling Piech-Porsche family to solidify its sway over Europe's biggest car maker.

TUI AG

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The city of Hamburg is keen to push for another round of merger talks between container shippers Hapag-Lloyd, in which TUI holds a 22 percent stake, and Hamburg Sued, a city official told Reuters on Monday.

EADS

Indicated 3.3 percent lower in Frankfurt

French media group Lagadere said on Monday evening it was launching a private placement to sell all its shares in the European aerospace group.

Separately, the sales chief at unit Airbus said on Monday the aircraft maker can sell 750 jets this year, confirming the top end of a 700-750 sales range the company has previously announced.

AURUBIS

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Europe's biggest copper smelter will increase capacity at its two smelters in Bulgaria and Germany as the market moves into a bigger surplus, Chief Executive Peter Willbrandt said on Monday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei unchanged at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German exports and imports unexpectedly slumped in February, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday, in a sign the euro zone's largest economy cannot be relied on to help lift the bloc out of recession.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

