FRANKFURT, April 11 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom on Wednesday sweetened its terms for the
proposed merger between T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS Communications
by reducing the combined company's debt due to pressure
from activists and proxy advisory firms.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Germany's stake in Deutsche Post, held by state development
bank KfW, has dropped to 24.89 percent as of April 9,
the company said on Wednesday. KfW previously held 25.5 percent,
according to Reuters data.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The insurer plans to increase its investments in both equity
and debt linked to infrastructure projects, as well as build up
its holdings of emerging market sovereign bonds, board member
Maximilian Zimmerer told Handelsblatt newspaper, without being
more specific.
FRAPORT
Indicated unchanged
The number of passengers passing through Germany's biggest
airport in Frankfurt fell by 1.1 percent to 4.45 million in
March, hit by a winter schedule with a lower seat offering and
heavy winter weather. Cargo rose 4.6 percent in March.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.88 pct, S&P 500 up 1.22 pct,
Nasdaq up 1.83 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei closed up 1.96 pct, its highest level since
July 2008, as the underlying mood remained buoyant after the
central bank's unprecedented stimulus measures announced last
week.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer price inflation for March was confirmed
at a rate of 0.5 percent month-on-month and 1.4 percent
year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
