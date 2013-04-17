FRANKFURT, April 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER, EADS

Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher

EADS indicated 0.9 percent lower

Daimler said it placed a 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent company EADS at 37 euros pre share, netting proceeds of around 2.2 bln eur.

VOLKSWAGEN, BMW, DAIMLER

VW indicated 0.3 percent higher

BMW indicated 0.4 percent higher

European car sales in March fell 10.3 pct, according to ACEA figures. European No. 1 Volkswagen posted a 15 percent decline for its namesake brand compared with a year ago as the German market shrank even more sharply.

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Pharmaceutical company Actavis Inc said on Tuesday it would once again sell a generic version of Bayer's Yaz after an appeals court ruled that Bayer's patent for the oral contraceptive was invalid.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Trade union Verdi said it called on 500 employees at the company to strike on Wednesday morning over demands for higher wages. The union estimated around 500,000 letters or parcels would not reach their destination because of the strike.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The airline is due to start a third round of negotiations with trade union Verdi over pay for 33,000 cabin crew and ground staff at Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Systems, catering unit LSG Sky Chefs and ground crews.

TALANX

No indication

The insurer said that it was aiming to increase net income by 10 percent on average per year over the next three to five years.

KONTRON

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

German computer manufacturer Kontron said its Chief Financial Officer Juergen Kaiser-Gerwens will leave the company effective June 30.

RTL

The TV broadcaster said parent Bertelsmann has set the price range for RTL's secondary initial public offering at 54-62 euros per share.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 1.1 pct, S&P 500 up 1.4 pct, Nasdaq up 1.5 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei up 1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Victoria Bryan)