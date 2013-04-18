(Corrects Rheinmetall item to show KMW is not a unit of Rheinmetall, corrects Reuters stock code in Allianz item)

FRANKFURT, April 18 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ALLIANZ

Europe's biggest insurer is in talks to buy the naming rights to a soccer stadium under construction in Brazil's largest city Sao Paulo, in what may become the first major soccer sponsorship deal in the country hosting the World Cup next year.

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank, Germany's second-biggest lender, is in exclusive talks to sell its UK property business Eurohypo to private equity firm Lone Star and U.S. bank Wells Fargo & Co, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Ivor Dunbar, a former head of global capital markets at Deutsche Bank, is to leave the bank at the end of the month, according to sources within the bank.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa was threatened with a second round of strikes as labour union Verdi, representing thousands of staff at the airline, rejected as "unacceptable" an offer for wage increases from the company.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis said that MetroPCS Communications Inc shareholders should vote in favor of the wireless service provider's merger with T-Mobile USA because the proposed terms of the deal were sweetened.

E.ON

E.ON will seek more energy trading opportunities out of the United States and Asia from its soon-to-be created Merchant Trading unit, aiming for growth in an increasingly globalised sector.

Separately, E.ON said on Wednesday that Europe could face higher energy costs after failing to agree to bolster the European Union's carbon market.

MUNICH RE

Munich Re has sold a $500 million catastrophe bond to protect two North Carolina underwriting associations against hurricane losses as insurers increasingly choose to cover risks with bonds rather than buying traditional reinsurance.

RHEINMETALL

German defence company KMW beat out a French competitor to win a contract to supply more than 50 Leopard-2 tanks and about 20 self-propelled howitzers, made jointly with Rheinmetall, to Qatar, a defence source told Reuters on Thursday.

SOLARWORLD

SolarWorld said plunging solar module prices and asset writedowns likely caused a 2012 net loss of more than half a billion euros, as the debt-laden group continued to feel the impact of weak demand, industry overcapacity and falling government subsidies.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

RWE - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

Beiersdorf - 0.70 eur/shr proposed

Bilfinger - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

Gea Group - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed

Sky Deutschland - no dividend proposed

Gerresheimer - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.8 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at 0455 GMT.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh and Maria Sheahan)