UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Europe's biggest insurer is in talks to buy the naming rights to a soccer stadium under construction in Brazil's largest city Sao Paulo, in what may become the first major soccer sponsorship deal in the country hosting the World Cup next year.
Related news
COMMERZBANK
Indicated unchanged
Germany's second-biggest lender is in exclusive talks to sell its UK property business Eurohypo to private equity firm Lone Star and U.S. bank Wells Fargo & Co, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the talks.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Ivor Dunbar, a former head of global capital markets at Deutsche Bank, is to leave the bank at the end of the month, according to sources within the bank.
Related news
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Lufthansa was threatened with a second round of strikes as labour union Verdi, representing thousands of staff at the airline, rejected as "unacceptable" an offer for wage increases from the company.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis said that MetroPCS Communications Inc shareholders should vote in favor of the wireless service provider's merger with T-Mobile USA because the proposed terms of the deal were sweetened.
Related news
E.ON
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
E.ON will seek more energy trading opportunities out of the United States and Asia from its soon-to-be created Merchant Trading unit, aiming for growth in an increasingly globalised sector.
Separately, E.ON said on Wednesday that Europe could face higher energy costs after failing to agree to bolster the European Union's carbon market.
Related news
MUNICH RE
Indicated unchanged
Munich Re has sold a $500 million catastrophe bond to protect two North Carolina underwriting associations against hurricane losses as insurers increasingly choose to cover risks with bonds rather than buying traditional reinsurance.
Related news
PUMA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The sportswear maker named Bjoern Gulden, head of Danish jewellery brand Pandora, as its new CEO on Thursday, as part of its biggest restructuring in 20 years.
Related news
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
German defence company KMW beat out a French competitor to win a contract to supply more than 50 Leopard-2 tanks and about 20 self-propelled howitzers, made jointly with Rheinmetall, to Qatar, a defence source told Reuters on Thursday.
Related news
SGL GROUP
Indicated 6.8 percent lower
The carbon specialist cut its operating profit outlook for the year, citing a slower than expected start to 2013 and an uncertain recovery across all of its businesses.
Related news
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 35 percent lower
SolarWorld said plunging solar module prices and asset writedowns likely caused a 2012 net loss of more than half a billion euros, as the debt-laden group continued to feel the impact of weak demand, industry overcapacity and falling government subsidies.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
RWE - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
Beiersdorf - 0.70 eur/shr proposed
Bilfinger - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
Gea Group - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed
Sky Deutschland - no dividend proposed
Gerresheimer - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.8 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct at Thursday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
VOSSLOH - HSBC cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh and Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources