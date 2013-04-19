FRANKFURT, April 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SAP

Indicated 2.3 percent lower

German business software maker SAP posted lower-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and revenue as its activities in Asia showed a decline in revenues.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Volkswagen is aiming its lift its China sales target to 3 million units this year, up from 2.8 million from 2012, Jochem Heizmann, chief executive of Volkswagen Group China, said on Friday.

Separately, Volkswagen plans to increase its Chinese workforce by a third to more than 100,000 people by 2018 as the company continues to expand production capacity in the world's biggest auto market.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany's financial regulator has doubts about Deutsche Bank's internal probe into its role in a global interest rate rigging scandal and will step up its own investigations into the bank, two sources familiar with the matter said.

ENBW

Indication not available

German utility Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg (EnBW) said state prosecutors and tax fraud investigators from Mannheim searched the company's offices on Thursday.

SOLARWORLD, BOSCH

SolarWorld indicated 2.2 percent lower

German ailing solar module maker SolarWorld is interested in the solar cell production that car parts supplier Bosch is trying to divest, its chief executive told a German paper.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

COMMERZBANK - no dividend proposed

TRADING EX-DIVIDEND

RWE, div of 2.00 eur/shr

BEIERSDORF, div of 0.70 eur/shr

BILFINGER BERGER, div of 3.00 eur/shr

GEA GROUP, div of 0.55 eur/shr

GERRESHEIMER, div of 0.65 eur/shr

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

Private equity group CVC is buying the stake in German energy-metering firm Ista it does not already own in what will be Germany's largest private equity deal in five years.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March producer prices -0.2 pct m/m, +0.4 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz)