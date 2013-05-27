UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT May 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0642 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
Deutsche Post aims to expand its long-distance bus travel business in Germany, which will have annual sales of as much as 500 million euros ($647 million) by next year, a senior manager said, according to German paper Berliner Zeitung.
Separately, the company has filed a complaint with the European Commission against a German law which will require government agencies and public services to use a rival encrypted email system.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
The airline is re-evaluating plans to expand its fleet of air freight aircraft due to the economic uncertainty in Europe, and could mothball some of its older aircraft.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
An unnamed private equity fund is planning to bid for parts of Daimler's German retail operations, German publication Automobilwoche reported, without saying where it obtained the information.
LANXESS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Striking workers at a South African chrome mine owned by the chemicals group returned to work on Monday, ending a week-long illegal walkout.
GILDEMEISTER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
American Vanadium announced a deal with Gildemeister to market and sell the German company's vanadium energy storage battery and create a new power storage market in North America.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Gerresheimer has some 200 million euros available for takeovers and would be well placed to manage two acquisitions per year, the company's chief financial officer said, according to German paper Boersen-Zeitung.
SIXT
Indicated 1.5 pct higher
The car rental firm's pretax profit fell to 22.3 million euros from 26.0 million a year earlier, the company said, affirming its 2013 outlook. Poll:
AURELIUS
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
Aurelius plans to buy at least two more companies this year, Chief Executive Dirk Markus said, according to German paper Welt am Sonntag. Aurelius will also triple the number of shares in issue, from 9.6 million to 28.8 million on May 29.
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 2.4 pct lower
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Sunday called for an end to a trade row between Europe and China over solar panels and wireless equipment, telling a joint news conference they were both for free trade.
EX-DIVIDEND
XING - dividend 0.56 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq flat at Friday's close.
Nikkei -3.2 pct at Monday's close.
INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS
KION Group, the world's second biggest maker of fork lift trucks, would be ready for an initial public offering but is not in a rush, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing Kion's chief executive.
Separately, Kion said it and shareholder Shandong Heavy are getting as much as 500 million euros in financing from the China Development Bank to support their cooperation.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7734 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Edward Taylor)
