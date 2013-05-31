FRANKFURT May 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Britain's healthcare cost watchdog NICE is recommending Bayer and Regeneron's eye drug Eylea after a price discount was offered for its use on the state health service.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The lender's Chief Executive Martin Blessing told German daily Bild the bank had sufficient capital after its recent capital increase. "If business develops as expected, there won't be any plans for another capital increase," he was quoted as saying.

TUI AG

Indicated unchanged

TUI Travel, in which TUI AG owns a 56.44 percent stake, said on Friday it would buy 60 new planes from Boeing with a value of $6.1 billion in a deal which is so large it will be subject to shareholder approval.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

CEO Frank Asbeck confirmed in an interview with Handelsblatt that Qatari joint venture QSTec was in talks with the group over taking a stake in Solarworld and said he would invest at least 10 million euros ($13 million) himself in the group.

BROKER ACTION:

E.ON - UBS RAISES TO "NEUTRAL" FROM "SELL"

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

FRAPORT - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS - 0.14 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1.4 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

April retail sales down 0.4 pct m/m real and up 1.8 pct y/y real.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)