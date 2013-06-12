UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, June 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The carmaker will sell up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in bonds that will be converted into shares to bolster its car finance arm, the second such issue in seven months.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
An overload of global regulation threatens to stifle Europe's banking system and constrain economic growth, Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain warned on Tuesday.
RHJI's main shareholder backed said it backed management and supported the private equity investor's efforts to bid for Deutsche Bank's BHF unit.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
In the past week, Vodafone Group Plc approached Germany's biggest cable company, Kabel Deutschland Holding AG , about making a possible bid, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
Good Media Investment Holdings is selling its 2.8 percent stake in German publisher Axel Springer, Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Fraport says Frankfurt airport May passenger traffic rises 0.4 percent.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
GAGFAH - no dividend proposed
RHOEN-KLINIKUM - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - bonus shares instead of dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
JUNGHEINRICH - 0.86 eur/shr dividend
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.8 pct, S&P 500 down 1 pct, Nasdaq down 1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei down 0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYST VIEWS
Heidelbergcement - Morgan Stanley cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight"; raises price target to 58 euros from 55 euros.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Final consumer price inflation (CPI) rises 1.5 percent year-on-year in May and the harmonised consumer price index rises 1.6 percent year-on-year in May. Economists expected May CPI of 1.5 pct on average.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
