UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, June 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
EADS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher in Frankfurt
European planemaker Airbus expects to sign orders for hundreds of passengers jets at next week's Paris Airshow, the head of parent company EADS said on Thursday.
Related news
METRO
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Department store chain Karstadt, which competes with Metro's Kaufhof, said it was speeding up a restructuring plan and would look at closing down its loss-making multimedia, lighting and beauty departments due to a tough competitive environment.
Related news
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 4.1 percent higher
Germany's largest construction company, is launching a 260 million euro ($346 million) buyback of its shares from next week, barely two months after it agreed to a 1.1 billion euros sale of its airports division.
Related news
GAGFAH
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Gagfah was able to obtain re-financing of a loan worth more than 2 billion euros due to mature in August this year, a spokesman for the real estate group said on Thursday.
Related news
ENBW
Indication not available
The company aims to increase its asset disposal programme to 2.5 billion euros from an initial 1.5 billion, German business paper Handelsblatt reported, citing no sources.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
HHLA - dividend 0.65 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.9 pct at Friday's close.
IPO
German publisher Springer Science+Business Media will be listed on the stock exchange after plans to sell the group to private equity firm BC Partners failed, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Related news
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7519 euros) ($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources