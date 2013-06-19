UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, June 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Britain's Vodafone has raised its preliminary offer to buy Kabel Deutschland a day after U.S. media group Liberty Global Plc made a rival bid, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the bid.
Related news
EADS
Indicated 0.6 percent higher in Frankfurt
Air France looks poised to sign a long-awaited $7 billion deal to buy 25 Airbus A350 jets after talks narrowly avoided collapse, industry sources said on Tuesday.
Related news
GSW IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 3 percent lower
Shareholders in the German real estate company supported a vote of no confidence in the company's newly appointed chief executive.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
KRONES - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
BRENNTAG - 2.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BECHTLE - 1.00 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.8 pct at Tuesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources