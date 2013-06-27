METALS-Copper slips on dollar but supply concerns underpin
FRANKFURT, June 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER, BMW, VOLKSWAGEN
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher
BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher
VW indicated 0.3 percent higher
Germany is working to derail a compromise deal to enforce stricter rules on carbon dioxide emissions for all new cars in the European Union from 2020, EU sources said on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Deutsche Asset Management, part of Deutsche Bank, is set to launch India's first inflation-linked bond mutual fund, according to registration documents filed with market regulators late on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Dish Network Corp bowed out of a deal for mobile service provider Clearwire Corp. Several analysts have said Dish's best option may now be to make a bid for Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile US Inc.
LANXESS
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
China will impose from Friday anti-dumping duties of up to 37 percent on a chemical imported from the European Union, the Commerce Ministry said, the latest move in a string of disputes that could fuel rising tension between the trade partners. Lanxess will be taxed at 19.6 percent.
EADS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Germany's parliamentary committee on budget matters has approved the defence ministry's proposal to buy some helicopters from EADS unit Eurocopter, but the number has been reduced from what was originally proposed, several committee sources told Reuters on Wednesday. As a result, the contract's value has been reduced by around 200 million euros to 10.3 billion euros.
GEA
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The maker of food-processing equipment saw new orders decline 2 percent in the period January to May, chief financial officer Helmut Schmale said at an investors conference on Wednesday.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated unchanged
Liberty Global is still evaluating its options for Kabel Deutschland, a source said, after the cartel office warned a deal would be more complicated from an anti-trust point of view than an acquisition by Vodafone.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 10.3 percent higher
U.S firm Celgene will invest 46 million euros in new Morphosys shares as part of a strategic alliance on cancer programme MOR202.
HORNBACH HOLDING
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The German DIY store chain said sales in the first quarter dropped 2.9 percent due to the long winter but said it was confident of reaching its targets for the year.
IPO
Germany's Kion Group has set the issue price of its shares for its stock market listing at 24.00 euros ($31.21) per share, at the lower end of its subscription price range.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BAUER - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYST VIEWS
PUMA - HSBC cuts price target to 252 eur from 275, stays 'overweight'
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 1 pct, S&P 500 up 1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei up 3 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
May import prices -0.4 percent m/m, -2.9 percent y/y.
June unemployment figures due at 0755 GMT, total number seen at 2.9 million, unemployment rate at 6.9 pct s/a.
German seasonally adjusted ILO employment up 10,000 in May.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
