UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, July 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Production at the group's U.S. truck-making plant in Portland has been suspended after about 700 workers went on strike in a pay dispute at the start of the week, the German company said on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Deutsche Post's U.S. rival UPS will not trigger a price war in Germany when it opens 4,500 delivery stations in the country, senior executive Jim Barber told German business daily Handelsblatt.
CELESIO
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The supervisory board sacked the German drugs distributor's chief executive, Markus Pinger, with immediate effect on Wednesday after a falling out with the head of parent company Franz Haniel & Cie.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The first fiscal quarter of 2013/14 developed "in line with our expectations", finance chief Dirk Kaliebe told German daily Boersen-Zeitung.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
CONSTANTIN MEDIEN - no dividend proposed
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
CELESIO - Jefferies cuts to 'hold' from 'buy, target price reduced to 15.40 euros from 18.50 euros
SAP - traders say Deutsche Bank cuts to 'hold' from 'buy'
AURELIUS - Berenberg raises target price to 23 euros from 22.67 euros, keeps rating at 'buy'
EVONIK INDUSTRIES - UBS cuts price target to 28.50 from 31 euros, keeps rating at 'neutral'
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.38 pct, S&P 500 +0.08 pct, Nasdaq +0.30 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.26 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christiaan Hetzner)
