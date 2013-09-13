UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Fresenius indicated 3.2 percent higher
Rhoen-Klinikum indicated 26.6 percent higher
German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE has agreed to buy 43 hospitals from Rhoen-Klinikum AG for 3.07 billion euros ($4.09 billion), the companies said on Friday.
Related news
BASF
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Generic drug companies can develop generic versions of Lovaza, a fish-oil derived drug used to treat high cholesterol, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday. Lovaza is made by Pronova BioPharma Norge AS, which was acquired by BASF this year.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Werner Wenning, supervisory board chairman at both E.ON and Bayer, and Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann have been mentioned as potential candidates to take Josef Ackermann's place on Siemens' supervisory board, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.
Related news
BMW
Indicated unchanged
The carmaker is still aiming for an EBIT margin of 8-10 percnt in its automotive segment, although pressure on margins has not really abated, Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner told Boersen-Zeitung.
Related news
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
Vodafone has secured enough shares in Kabel Deutschland for its 7.7 billion euro offer for Germany's largest cable company to succeed, Vodafone said on Thursday.
Related news
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Steelmaker Salzgitter has declared force majeure on deliveries of steel due to a technical issue at one of its blast furnaces which is reducing its production, the company said on Thursday.
Related news
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Italian prime minister Enrico Letta said the Venice airport, operated by Save, must remain in Italian hands following a press report that German airport company Fraport was eyeing a stake.
Related news
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
The German fashion house lowered its outlook for the year after bad weather at the start of 2013. It now expects 2012/13 revenues of around 850 million euros, against previous expectations of 860-870 million, and earnings before tax and interest of around 105 million.
Related news
BROKER ACTION:
MUNICH RE - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct at Friday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7514 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources