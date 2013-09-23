BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GERMAN ELECTIONS

Chancellor Angela Merkel won a landslide personal victory in Germany's general election on Sunday, but her conservatives appeared just short of the votes needed to rule on their own and may have to convince leftist rivals to join a coalition government.

Related news

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Australia's Tyrian Diagnostics said a non-exclusive licence agreement with Bayer CropScience that commenced in 2012 will be terminated in Sept 2014.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Germany's biggest lender will warn next week of a slowdown in fixed income revenue and add to gloomy comments from rivals about recent trading, the Financial Times reported on Friday. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated unchanged

Germany's largest phone company will pick a buyer for its online classified advertising business Scout24 from four private equity firms, Focus magazine reported on Saturday, without citing a source.

Related news

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Europe's biggest airline is in no rush to find a new CEO and will also consider company outsiders for the top job after CEO Christoph Franz said last week that he would quit, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing chairman Wolfgang Mayrhuber.

Related news

FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated 0.1 percent lower

Rhoen indicated 0.1 percent lower

The health group on Saturday rebuffed concerns by the Verdi labour union that as many as 7,000 jobs could be lost over its purchase of hospitals from rival Rhoen-Klinikum.

Related news,

INFINEON

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The chipmaker expects to beat its profit target by about a fifth this financial year as demand from industrial customers is improving, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing CFO Dominik Asam.

A goal of 5 billion euros of sales may not be reached until 2016, a year later than originally planned, Asam was quoted as saying.

Related news

EnBW

Indicated 1.9 percent lower in Frankfurt

Germany's No. 3 utility has put on hold investments worth billions of euros in offshore wind energy because decisions on future state aid have been delayed pending the outcome of federal elections, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing CEO Frank Mastiaux.

Related news

SIEMENS, AXEL SPRINGER

Siemens indicated 0.2 percent lower

Axel Springer indicated 0.3 percent lower

Siemens chairman Gerhard Cromme will quit the supervisory board of publisher Axel Springer next year to focus on his role at Germany's engineering giant, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday. A spokeswoman for Axel Springer confirmed that the board would be up for election in April 2014 but had no knowledge that Cromme was planning to leave.

Separately, Siemens's compliance chief Peter Solmssen will quit the management board and his post won't be filled as the company further slims down its executive panel, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday. Siemens declined to comment.

Related news,

RWE

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

Germany's No. 2 utility may cut more jobs than planned as it battles sluggish demand for energy in a struggling European economy, Die Welt reported on Saturday, citing an interview with CEO Peter Terium.

The company is also mulling selling unprofitable coal power stations to financial investors to cut debt, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing a company insider.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The steelmaker won support from banks to extend credit lines worth 2.5 billion euros and may be able to reap as much as 1.6 billion euros from a planned share sale, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, without citing the source. ThyssenKrupp declined to comment.

The company may be unable to sell its loss-making operations in Brazil by an end-of-September target, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing CEO Heinrich Hiesinger.

The company denied a report in Focus magazine that it is preparing to sell its automotive division.

Related news

CARS

BMW indicated unchanged

Daimler indicated unchanged

VW indicated 1.2 percent higher

Japanese automakers are taking steps to win back business in the competitive European market, bringing out new cars with small fuel-efficient diesel engines and smart interiors.

Related news

DAIMLER

The carmaker set up an expert group to sample labour contracts as it faces lawsuits over so-called sham contracts when assigning work to service companies, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing Daimler's HR chief.

The carmaker aims to trim delivery periods for the electric Smart model to no more than 2 months next year from currently as many as 9 months by ramping up battery production, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday, citing Smart chief Annette Winkler.

Related news

DIC ASSET

Indicated 0.6 percent lower in Frankfurt

The real estate company expects to achieve 45-47 million euros of funds from operations, or operating profit, this year, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing CEO Ulrich Hoeller.

Related news

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Indicated 1.5 percent lower in Frankfurt

The German soccer club expects revenue from TV and sponsoring to keep growing in coming years, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing club chief Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Watzke said the club will maintain its stock-market listing, though added a de-listing would imply "advantages."

Related news

IPOs

BASTEI LUEBBE

The German publisher is aiming to increase its operating margin to 20 percent over the long term from 12 percent last year as digital product sales may surge in the wake of a planned IPO, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing CEO Thomas Schierack.

Related news

INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 23:

MDAX

IN: OSRAM, EVONIK, RTL GROUP

OUT: BAYWA, PUMA, SGL GROUP

TECDAX

IN: COMPUGROUP, NEMETSCHEK

OUT: EUROMICRON, SUESS MICROTEC

SDAX

IN: BAYWA, PUMA, SGL GROUP, KION, DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

OUT: PRAKTIKER, RTL, SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE, HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS , SMT SCHARF

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei is closed for a holiday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit's manufacturing and service Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September, seen at 52.2 for the manufacturing and at 53.1 for the services sector. Due at 0728 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh, Andreas Cremer and Jonathan Gould.)