FRANKFURT, Sept 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Volkswagen plans to double capacity of a newly opened factory in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, its China chief executive said on Wednesday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Lufthansa is leaving the door ajar to forming an alliance with any of the Gulf airlines, the German carrier's chief executive said, even though currently it sees no benefit in a partnership.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

ThyssenKrupp said on Wednesday that Sweden-based activist fund Cevian's stake in the German steelmaker rose to 5.2 percent as of Sept. 23 from less then 3 percent previously.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated unchanged

Germany's Merck KGaA said it would start a new study testing its experimental lung cancer vaccine Stimuvax, which fell through in a previous late-stage trial.

EADS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

China's BOC Aviation has ordered 25 A320 jets from Airbus, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

Vietnamese low-cost airline VietJet looked close on Tuesday to placing an order for as many as 100 Airbus jets worth up to $10 billion, sources familiar with the discussions said.

Airbus will launch a short-range "Regional" version of its best-selling A330 wide-bodied jet at an airshow in China on Wednesday, industry sources said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in six years heading into October as historically low interest rates encouraged greater willingness to buy, the GfK market research group said on Wednesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

