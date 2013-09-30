FRANKFURT, Sept 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Bayer said it named Pfizer executive Olivier Brandicourt as the new head of its healthcare division.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Europe's biggest engineering firm is to shed 15,000 jobs over the next year, a third of them in Germany, as part of a 6 billion euro ($8.1 billion) cost cutting programme, a spokesman said on Sunday.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

New study data confirmed that the company's cancer drug Erbitux was more effective at prolonging the lives of bowel cancer patients than Roche's Avastin, Merck KGaA said.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The European Union's markets watchdog wants to charge foreign clearing houses seeking to cash in on new derivatives rules being introduced across the 28-country bloc, an EU document showed.

E.ON

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Sweden's 1,400 megawatt Oskarshamn-3 nuclear generator was shut down while trying to ramp up power on Sunday morning due to problems with a cooling water inlet. Oskarshamn plant located on the Swedish east coast is partly owned by E.ON.

METRO

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

German department store chain Kaufhof is doing well but owner Metro wants to sell it, the group's chief executive Olaf Koch told Wirtschaftswoche magazine.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, GSW IMMOBILIEN

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.4 percent lower

GSW Immobilien indicated unchanged

An extraordinary general meeting of Deutsche Wohnen shareholders is due, at which they are to vote on the issue of new shares to fund the planned takeover of GSW Immobilien.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -2.1 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German real retail sales rose 0.5 percent on the month and 0.3 percent on the year in August, lagging consensus expectations for a 0.8 pct month-on-month and 0.4 percent year-on-year rise.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

