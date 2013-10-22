UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Oct 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has asked major currency dealing banks, including Deutsche Bank AG, to search their records as part of a global probe into possible currency market manipulation and hand over any evidence of wrongdoing, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
German automaker Daimler AG is preparing a two-year investment plan for commercial vehicle production in Brazil and will announce its investments for 2014 and 2015 on Sunday, a spokeswoman said.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
A U.S. judge has thrown out a lawsuit accusing Germany's Siemens AG of funneling kickbacks to Chinese and North Korean hospital officials, narrowing the ability of plaintiffs to use U.S. courts to sue over conduct outside the country.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The European Court of Justice is set to rule on a bid by the European Commission to overturn a key element of a law that gives the German state of Lower Saxony, VW's No. 2 stakeholder, a veto over major decisions at the region's biggest carmaker.
The court usually follows the recommendation of its advocate-general who had already rejected the commission's case in May.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The sportswear group said it is combining management of its Adidas and Reebok brands in North America, resulting in the departure of Reebok North America head Uli Becker. The head of the Adidas brand in the region, Patrik Nilsson, will become President Adidas Group North America.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told German paper WAZ that the company would only sell its steel plants in Brazil and the United States if it reached a deal that made more sense than keeping them.
AIRBUS
Indicated 0.3 percent in Frankfurt
Flight trials for Airbus's latest passenger jet, the A350, are going well and it is sticking to its target of delivering the first of the lightweight jets in the second half of 2014, programme chief Didier Evrard said.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
Indication not available
The largest shareholders in the German real estate company LEG Immobilien, Goldman Sachs's Whitehall Fund and the hedge fund Perry Capital, are selling 13.2 percent of the shares in the company, nine months after it was listed.
QIAGEN
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The group announced a partnership with Clovis Oncology to co-develop companion diagnostics targeting drug-resistant EGFR mutations.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
The company said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent covering the group's cancer compound MOR208.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
SALZGITTER - UBS cuts Salzgitter to 'sell' from 'neutral', traders say.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.01 pct, Nasdaq +0.15 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz)
