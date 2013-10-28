FRANKFURT Oct 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS



U.S. sporting goods group Nike is on its way to overtaking Adidas in the German market for football shoe sales, Die Welt reported on Monday, citing comments from retailers.

DAIMLER



The company has no plans to raise its 5 percent stake it owns in electric car maker Tesla Motors, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Monday.

Separately, the trucks division is fully booked until the end of the year and will run extra shifts to meet demand, Daimler executive Wolfgang Bernhard told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

LUFTHANSA



The airline plans to outsource 1,300 IT jobs, almost a third of IT unit Lufthansa Systems' workforce, as part of a deepening group-wide savings drive.

K+S



The miner is looking into cutting its annual costs by hundreds of millions of euros, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Friday. [ID:nL5N0IF2Z9

SAP



Troubled smart phone maker Blackberry is not a strategic fit for the group, the business software group's chief financial officer Werner Brandt told Euro am Sonntag.

THYSSENKRUPP



ThyssenKrupp could seek a partner to set up steel processing in Brazil if it fails to sell its steel mill in the Latin American country, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported, citing sources.

Separately, the company has received damages of 75 million euros from Chinese Citic over the building of a coking plant in Brazil, Handelsblatt reported in its Monday edition.

TUI AG



German tour operator TUI Deutschland is expecting moderate growth for the 2014 summer season, it said in a press release on Saturday. Separately TUI AG boss Friedrich Joussen told the Rheinische Post the group would look to at least halve the number of brands it has.

EADS



European aerospace group EADS is planning to cut jobs and costs in its defence division, the group's chief executive was quoted by a German paper as saying.

Separately, Germany should pay the remaining 600 million euros of a disputed development loan for Airbus's A350 passenger plane now the aircraft maker has allocated work to German employees, Airbus COO Guenter Butschek told Tagesspiegel in an interview published Saturday.

LEONI



The automotive supplier said acquisitions could be possible next year and confirmed a target to increase sales to 5 billion euros in 2016, its CEO Klaus Probst told WirstschaftsWoche.

EVOTEC



The biotech company has achieved first milestones in its immunology drug collaboration with UCB, it said on Monday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HANNOVER RE - Morgan Stanley raises to "equal weight" from "underweight"

ELRINGKLINGER - HSBC cuts to "underweight" from "neutral"

KWS SAAT - HSBC raises to "neutral" from "underweight"

