FRANKFURT Oct 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 4 percent lower

Germany's largest lender posted a 98 percent drop in quarterly pre-tax profit to 18 million euros ($24.81 million), below the lowest expectations, weighed by a fall in trading income and a 1.2 billion euros increase in litigation provisions.

LINDE

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

German industrial gases maker Linde curbed its 2013 profit outlook after it was hit by unfavourable currency swings, among others by the Australian dollar, in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA beat expectations with 1.03 billion compared to the poll estimate of 986 million euros.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Monday after stock markets closed it had received an offer from the United States to settle an investigation into the possible violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran for 152 million euros.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The steelmaker plans to invest a triple-digit million-euro amount to modernise a blast furnace and a steel factory amongst other facilities at its site in the German city of Duisburg, German paper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing executive Herbert Eichelkraut.

RWE

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Germany's second-largest utility needs to cut more costs as earnings are set to drop dramatically, Chief Executive Peter Terium told German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview.

MAN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The German truck maker posted a slight increase in third-quarter operating profit to 189 million euros as truck sales rebounded ahead of a change in European emissions standards.

DMG MORI SEIKI

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German cutting machine tool maker formerly known as Gildemeister repored a 10 percent increase in third-quarter earnings before taxes to 79.8 million euros. It said it expected to pay a higher dividend over 2013.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTUR

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The chipmaker expects underlying revenues to rise to 270-295 million euros in the fourth quarter, while underlying gross margin is expected to improve as well.

BAUER

Indicated 12.6 percent lower

The German construction and machinery manufacturing group said it cannot meet its loan covenants and lowered its profit forecast for this year again, warning after markets closed that it would post a net loss of some 20 million euros for 2013 after previously expecting a net profit of 20 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HANNOVER RE - JP Morgan raises to "Neutral" from "Underweight".

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.01 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.7254 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Harro ten Wolde)