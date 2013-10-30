FRANKFURT Oct 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

BMW indicated 0.4 percent higher

Daimler indicated unchanged

VW indicated 0.2 percent higher

Lithuania, holder of the EU presidency, has made a new proposal to weaken rules on how much carbon new cars can emit from 2020, in line with demands from Germany and its luxury manufacturers, EU diplomats said on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Q3 results due. Operating group profit seen up 18.3 percent at 2.77 billion euros ($3.81 billion). Poll:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

A U.S. judge on Tuesday refused to allow shareholders to proceed as a group in a lawsuit accusing Deutsche Bank of misrepresenting the risks of mortgage-related investments that were central to the financial crisis.

Separately, RHJI said it will acquire Deutsche Bank's BHF unit for about 354 million euros.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The exchange operator will hold a conference call with analysts after the company reported third-quarter profit halved on the legal provisions and lower trading activity at its derivatives arm Eurex.

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Germany's No.2 utility is looking for new ways to boost its renewable power business, including partnerships with investors, according to an internal document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The utility does not earn any money with its power generation facilities in Europe, management-board member Leonhard Birnbaum was quoted as saying by German paper Boersen-Zeitung.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Hochtief's Australian division Leighton faces a class action lawsuit from shareholders over write-downs in some of its projects in 2011, another blow to the company accused this month of corruption in the local media.

EADS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The group's aircraft maker Airbus kept its 2013 goals for the A380 despite a dearth of orders, but struck a more cautious note for future years, saying it would not on average deliver fewer than 25, which is below the level built into its longer-term financial targets.

QIAGEN

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The company reported better than expected Q3 earnings and maintained its full-year outlook, it said late Tuesday.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Q3 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 21.9 million euros, beating a 18.3 million analyst forecast. Poll:

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Unemployment in October due at 0855 GMT, seen at 2.8 million non-seasonally adjusted and at a seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 6.9 percent.

Preliminary consumer price inflation in October at 1300 GMT, seen at 1.4 percent on the year.

Preliminary harmonised consumer price index for October at 1300 GMT, seen at 1.5 percent on the year.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh, Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)