UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Oct 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Germany's largest drugmaker posted a 7.7 percent gain in adjusted core earnings, helped by strong sales growth of newly introduced pharmaceuticals.
Related news
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 2.4 percent lower
Polish unit BRE Bank reported third-quarter net profit almost unchanged year-on-year and just a notch above market expectations, as improved deposit margins and rising retail loans helped to make up for record low interest rates.
Related news
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Lufthansa's passenger airline business increased its third-quarter operating profit by 3.5 percent as Europe's biggest airline rolled back seating capacity amidst weak demand while cost cuts started to bear fruit.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Telefonica Czech Republic and T-Mobile have signed an agreement to share their 2G and 3G mobile networks in the Czech Republic, the companies said on Wednesday.
Related news
GEA GROUP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The company affirmed its outlook after its operating EBITDA rose 1.3 percent to 172 million euros in the third quarter.
Related news
EVONIK
Up 2.0 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The chemicals company kept its outlook for the year after reporting a drop in adjusted core earnings, hit by lower prices for its animal feed ingredients and specialty plastics, which was not as bad as expected.
Related news
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The company's Australian business Leighton won a $249 million coal contract.
Related news
HUGO BOSS
Down 0.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The fashion house said it was expecting a strong final quarter as it reported on Thursday third-quarter sales that fell short of expectations due to currency effects.
Related news
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 4.6 percent lower
Wacker Chemie's third-quarter core earnings fell by nearly a fifth, as fallout from a crisis in the solar sector, which it supplies, continued to hit the group's business.
Related news
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The company said it expects its operating profit margin to come in at the lower end of its target range of 8 to 10 percent due primarily to negative currency effects.
Related news
NEMETSCHEK
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The company said it was well on its way to achieving its 2013 targets after maintenance contracts helped it post a 12 percent gain in third-quarter EBITDA to 11.4 million euros.
Related news
TAKKT
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The company trimmed its outlook, saying it now expected a 3 percent decline in 2013 organic sales due to declining sales from its business with U.S. federal agencies. It also said it now saw its EBITDA margin at about 13 percent.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct at Thursday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
COMMERZBANK - UBS cuts the stock to "sell" from "neutral", raises its target price to 7.90 euros vs 6.90 euros
HENKEL - Jefferies raises the stock to "buy" and lifts its target price to 90 euros
LINDE - S&P Capital IQ cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy"
VOSSLOH - S&P Capital IQ cuts the stock to "sell" from "hold"
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
GfK consumer sentiment index for November at 7.0 vs 7.1.
September import prices unchanged m/m, -2.8 pct y/y.
September retail sales due at 0700 GMT, seen up 0.4 percent in real terms month-on-month, seen up 1.0 percent in real terms year-on-year.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources