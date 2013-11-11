Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
FRANKFURT Nov 11 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Deutsche Telekom on Sunday said it had bought GTS Central Europe for 546 million euros ($729 million) in a deal which hands the German telecom operator a fibre optic fixed-line and infrastructure business in Eastern Europe.
DAIMLER
Daimler executives are under investigation on suspicion of "granting undue advantage" to Eckart von Klaeden after Chancellor Angela Merkel's former aide joined the carmaker as a lobbyist, the Berlin prosecutor's office said on Friday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
An influential regional leader in Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party said he does not believe a financial transaction tax (FTT) will be enacted in Germany even though coalition negotiators have agreed to push for the tax.
DEUTSCHE BANK
German companies need to diversify their funding as the implementation of new bank safety rules makes it harder for banks to provide loans, Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen told Germany's Boersen Zeitung.
Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) have struck a deal on the contours of a European banking union under which a body attached to European finance ministers, not the European Commission, would decide when to close failing banks.
BASF
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats have agreed in coalition talks to put a moratorium on fracking for shale gas, lowering the chance that BASF's oil and gas arm Wintershall can assess the potential of shale gas in Germany.
BASF chief executive Kurt Bock said German jobs could be lost if the chemicals giant has to start paying electricity grid fees to shift the burden of funding a renewable energy infrastructure to large companies.
GAGFAH
German real estate group Gagfah aims to return to paying dividends, with a payout planned for financial year 2014, chief financial officer Gerald Klinck told weekly paper Boersen-Zeitung.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
The cable provider that is being taken over by Vodafone is due to release final results for its fiscal second quarter.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Chief financial officer Olaf Borkers told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung the real estate company was mulling a dividend hike. For 2012, the company paid a dividend of 1.20 euros a share.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct at 0550 GMT.
